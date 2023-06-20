Man in critical condition, 2 officers injured after bizarre crash on I-95 in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two officers were injured and a driver is in critical condition Tuesday after a crash on I-95 southbound near the Church Street exit, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office told News 6 partner WJXT-TV.

JSO said an officer and Community Service Officer responded to a single-car rollover crash involving a vehicle that had flipped into the grass just south of Myrtle Street. After checking on the driver, noting he was fine, they walked back to the CSO’s car to file paperwork and call a tow truck.

That’s when another car that had lost control spun into the center median and struck both officers and the driver of the other vehicle, who was outside his car.

Both officers were injured and are in stable condition. The driver of the original vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car that struck them was not hurt.

UF Health Jacksonville sent out a “Campus Safety Alert” to notify those in the area of why there was a large police presence.

“Today, June 20, 2023, at approximately 11:20 AM, there is expected to be a large law enforcement presence on our campus due to a pedestrian accident involving Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers, which occurred on Interstate 95. Law enforcement personnel will be gathering around campus and in some of our campus facilities due to this incident There are no anticipated safety concerns for any of our employees due to this incident.” UF Alert Jacksonville – Campus Safety Message

Traffic is slow-moving in the area. One southbound lane of I-95 will remain blocked until around 4 p.m.

JSO Traffic Homicide Unit Sgt. Robert Hungerford said wet roads from the morning rain and speed may have been factors. He said this is a great reminder to slow down, turn on your lights and use caution. He also noted Florida’s “Move Over” law which requires vehicles to give officers plenty of space when they are conducting stops.

