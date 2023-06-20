Lake County deputy cruiser gets rear-ended, crashes into another patrol car

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A Lake County deputy’s marked vehicle was rear-ended Tuesday morning, causing it to crash into another deputy’s cruiser, according to sheriff’s officials.

The crash happened on Highway 50 near East Avenue.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was on the way to a call when he was rear-ended.

The rear-end crash heavily damaged the LCSO vehicle and minor damages were reported to the second vehicle. Clermont police and the Florida Highway Patrol responded and assisted with the crash.

One of the deputies was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Information on the vehicle and driver in the rear-end crash has not been released.

