Tractor-trailer chemical spill closes both directions of I-75 in Florida

The spill occurred on I-75 at mile marker 391, stopping traffic in both directions, according to troopers.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – An overturned tractor-trailer closed both directions of Interstate 75 in Alachua County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash and chemical spill occurred on Tuesday near mile marker 391.

According to the FHP, all southbound traffic is being rerouted at mile marker 399, the U.S. Highway 441 High Springs exit, and all northbound traffic is being rerouted at mile marker 390, the State Road 22 exit.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Troopers said the chemical spill assessment and cleanup might take up to 12 hours. During the cleanup, drivers should avoid the area.

We will update you as more information becomes available.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: