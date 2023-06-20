82º

Polk County crash closes part of US Highway 27

No injuries were reported, deputies say

Reina Nieves, Digital Intern

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A crash in Polk County closed a portion of U.S. Highway 27 on Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they were dispatched to Yale Avenue and U.S. Highway 27 just south of Frostproof around 7:24 a.m.

At this point, there are no reports of injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

U.S. Highway 27 is closed in the area of the crash, so drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

