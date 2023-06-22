Palm Coast man killed, woman seriously injured when motorcycles hit bus, FHP says

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – A 46-year-old Palm Coast man was killed and a woman was seriously injured in a crash when their two motorcycles hit the side of a bus, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened Wednesday around 11:25 p.m. in Duval County.

According to a crash report, the 46-year-old and 53-year-old Jacksonville woman were driving two motorcycles south on Phillips Highway while a bus was making a turn into the northbound lanes.

Both motorcycles hit the left side of the bus, troopers said.

The motorcyclists were taken to the hospital, where the Palm Coast man was pronounced dead and the woman is being treated for serious injuries.

Three passengers on the bus were uninjured.

An investigation is ongoing.

