Ocala water main break forces road closure

Eastbound lanes of SE 17th St. from SE 7th Ave. to SE Magnolia Ext. are shut down

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

OCALA, Fla. – A water main break in Ocala has has part of SE 17th Street closed, according to the Ocala Police Department.

Ocala police posted on Twitter at 11:13 p.m. on Saturday that the eastbound lanes of SE 17th Street is closed from SE 7th Avenue to the SE Magnolia Extension.

Police said that Ocala Public Works are on the scene and ask that residents avoid the area.

