New Smyrna Beach police brace for unsanctioned ‘JDM Beach Day’ over weekend

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – New Smyrna Beach police announced on Friday that they are getting ready for an unpermitted, unsanctioned pop-up event dubbed “JDM Beach Day” this weekend.

Police said the Volusia Sheriff’s Office designated a special-event zone for the area along the A1A starting at Hiles Boulevard.

Area for designated special-event zone in New Smyrna Beach (New Smyrna Beach Police Department)

Starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday, fines in this area will be doubled, and any violating vehicles will be impounded, a release by the department stated.

In addition, police said those promoting the event on social media have been identified, contacted and advised of the ramifications of the event. A designation by the sheriff’s office states that promoters will be held liable for costs and fees associated with enforcing the special-event zone.

According to the release, the event risks straining public safety resources, interfering with traffic and jeopardizing the public welfare.

The designation said the special-event zone will stay in effect “as long as is reasonably necessary to ensure public health, safety and welfare,” though it will end once the event “dissipates.”

