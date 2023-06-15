1 shot in New Smyrna Beach; shooter in custody

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – One person was shot in a parking lot Thursday morning in New Smyrna Beach, according to the police department.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of South Dixie Freeway.

The New Smyrna Beach Police Department said the shooter is in custody.

The victim was taken as a trauma alert patient to Halifax Hospital, according to New Smyrna Beach fire rescue officials.

Details of the shooting, including the shooter’s name, have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

