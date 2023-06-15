83º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

1 shot in New Smyrna Beach; shooter in custody

Victim taken as trauma alert to Halifax Hospital

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: New Smyrna Beach, Volusia County, Shooting
Generic image of police lights. (pixabay)

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – One person was shot in a parking lot Thursday morning in New Smyrna Beach, according to the police department.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of South Dixie Freeway.

The New Smyrna Beach Police Department said the shooter is in custody.

The victim was taken as a trauma alert patient to Halifax Hospital, according to New Smyrna Beach fire rescue officials.

Details of the shooting, including the shooter’s name, have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email