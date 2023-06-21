30-foot hole forces evacuation of Ocala home

OCALA, Fla. – A 30-foot wide hole forced people living in an Ocala home to leave for their own safety on Wednesday, according to a news release.
Ocala Fire Rescue discovered the ground depression while responding to a flood assessment call in the area of SE 28th Place and SE Fifth Terrace, the release said.
People in a duplex less than five feet from the hole were safely evacuated, according to the city. Officials have not said how many people were forced to leave their home.
They also did not say what caused the depression to form.
The city’s building department and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection are now investigating.
