Hole in road partly swallows pickup truck in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Calling it a “sinkhole,” firefighters responded Friday morning to a large hole in a Titusville roadway that partially swallowed a pickup truck.

The Titusville Fire Department responded to the stuck truck before 6 a.m., reaching the corner of Cleveland Street and Abbott Avenue and reporting the vehicle’s only occupant had since removed themselves.

In a statement posted to its Facebook page, the department said a water main was reportedly involved.

No injuries were reported, firefighters said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

No other information was shared.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: