Family of Ocala mother shot want charges upgraded in her death

OCALA, Fla. – Formal charges have not yet been filed against a woman accused of shooting and killing an Ocala mother of four on June 2.

A spokesperson for State Attorney Bill Gladson’s office said they expect formal criminal charges against Susan Lorincz in the Ajike Owens case will be filed “in the near future.”

Owens’ family said they still want to see upgraded charges against Lorincz, who remains in custody in Marion County on manslaughter charges.

The victim’s mother told News 6 that charge is not good enough, as she continues to grieve.

“They say time heals all things. I don’t know when that day is going to come, if ever,” Pamela Dias said.

Each day brings new tears for Pamela Dias. She said she’s still broken and confused about Owens.

“I cry myself to sleep at night thinking that I’m never going to talk to my daughter again. I’m never going to see her,” Dias said.

Deputies said the shooting happened when Owens’ neighbor, Lorincz, shot her through her closed front door. They say Owens went to confront Lorincz after an altercation involving Owens’ kids playing near her home, in an area Lorincz has in the past claimed was part of her home.

“(The children ages) 3, 7, 9 and 12 lost their mother. They don’t know how to process their emotions, so they display it in different ways,” Dias said.

Lorincz was arrested four days later after protests in Ocala and people calling for justice.

“It’s not OK to simply shoot, especially through a locked door where no one poses any threat to you,” Dias said.

Their plea for justice is coming as the family’s lawyers said the clock is ticking for Gladson to file formal charges.

Family attorney Anthony Thomas said they’re calling for an upgraded charge from manslaughter to murder.

“The state attorney has until June 30 to bring those formal charges,” Thomas said.

They also maintain this case was never a case of self-defense or stand-your-ground.

“In her arrest affidavit, she admitted to having prior unfriendly incidents between she and AJ. She also said that these things weren’t at a level where she felt she was threatened or anything,” Thomas said.

“Do the right thing, let justice prevail and that will be formally filing charges for murder two,” Dias said.

