Vigil held for Ocala mother who was shot, killed by neighbor

A vigil took place Thursday evening in Ocala for a mother of four killed last week. Ajike Owens, 35, was killed after her neighbor, Susan Lorincz, 58, shot a gun through the front door of her apartment while Owens knocked.

On Tuesday, Marion County officials said that they had taken Lorincz into custody after the woman claimed self defense in the fatal shooting.

Meanwhile, friends and family released purple balloons on Thursday in honor of Ajike’s favorite color.

“If anyone knew Ajike, she would do anything. About Ajike, she will do whatever it takes to take care of her children,” said a friend from Owens’ church.

Several people told stories to the crowd, detailing how Owens positively affected their lives.

“Ajike, she was, that is one of my biggest support systems. She would give me anything if she had it,” a friend told the crowd.

A woman whose children attend the same school as Owens’ children described what a great parent she was.

“I just want to tell her that you are so beautiful, and I thank you for you know, helping me with my children,” the woman said.

Owens’ family attorney Anthony Thomas said the family is seeking Lorincz’s manslaughter charge be upgraded to a murder charge.

“We’ve learned from other neighbors and witnesses that this woman was a menace to that entire neighborhood. Not only did she bully A.J.’s children, she bullied all of the children,” Thomas said.

Rev. Al Sharpton is expected to deliver the eulogy at Owens’ funeral scheduled for Monday.

