WATCH LIVE at 9 a.m.: Florida woman accused of shooting, killing neighbor appears in court

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County woman accused of shooting and killing her neighbor, a mother of four, is set to appear in court on Thursday.

Susan Lorincz, 58, was arrested Tuesday on charges of manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery and two counts of assault in the death of Ajike Owens.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said Owens, 35, was shot on Friday moments after going to Lorincz’s apartment, who had yelled at Owens’ children as they played in a nearby lot. He also said Lorincz had thrown a pair of skates that hit one of the children.

When interviewed, Lorincz claimed that she acted in self-defense and that Owens had been trying to break down her door prior to her discharging her firearm. Lorincz also claimed that Owens had come after her in the past and had previously attacked her. Through their investigation – including obtaining the statements of eyewitnesses – detectives were able to establish that Lorincz’s actions were not justifiable under Florida law, a statement from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

Woods said Monday that detectives were working with the State Attorney’s Office and must investigate possible self-defense claims before they can move forward with any possible criminal charges. The sheriff pointed out that because of the stand your ground law, he can’t legally make an arrest unless he can prove the shooter did not act in self-defense.

“I am very grateful for an arrest,” said Pamela Dias, Owens’ mother. “Very disappointed that it took four days, honestly. When is it OK in America to shoot someone behind a locked door? Why did it have to take four days?”

A neighbor who helped Owens’ children the night of the shooting said Lorencz often antagonized children in the neighborhood, including her own. The neighbor said Lorencz would use racial slurs and other insults against the children.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies were called to the neighborhood a dozen times as part of an “ongoing neighborhood feud” between Owens and Lorincz.

Lorincz is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. News 6 will stream the appearance live at the top of this story.

