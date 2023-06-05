81º

Local News

WATCH LIVE at 12 p.m.: Marion County sheriff briefing in shooting death

News 6 will stream news conference live

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Marion County
Billy Woods (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods will provide an update Monday in a fatal shooting investigation.

The sheriff will speak at 12 p.m.

The sheriff’s office did not provide specifics of the investigation but said it is about “a shooting death investigation from this past weekend.”

Deputies responded Friday to a shooting death in the 1600 block of SW 108th Lane in Ocala.

A woman who was found shot was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

News 6 will stream the news conference live at the top of this story when it begins.

