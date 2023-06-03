Woman killed in Marion County shooting

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died after being shot Friday evening in Marion County, law enforcement officials said.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the 1600 block of SW 108th Lane in Ocala in reference to a shooting.

Deputies said upon arrival, they located a woman who had been shot.

According to a news release, deputies rendered aid until medics arrived on scene and they transported her to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Marion County Sheriff’s office major crimes detectives are investigating the shooting, the release said.

No other details have been releases at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

