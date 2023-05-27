Driver killed, passenger seriously hurt after ATV strikes parked trailer in Marion County, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 41-year-old Ocala man riding an ATV in Marion County late Friday died after striking a parked utility trailer, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 11:18 p.m. along SW 56th Avenue, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the impact with the front of the trailer dismounted the man and his passenger — a 40-year-old Ocala woman — as the ATV came to rest in the roadway.

The report states the ATV was traveling the roadway “illegally” and that the man failed to observe the trailer in enough time to avoid hitting it.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The man was pronounced dead on scene at 12:27 a.m. while the woman was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to FHP. Troopers believe neither rider was wearing a helmet.

No other details were shared.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: