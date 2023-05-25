81º

Crash with injuries closes Orlando intersection

Wreck occurred at Vineland Road, Major Boulevard

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orlando, Traffic, Crash, Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash with injuries shut down an Orlando intersection Thursday, police said in a tweet.

The wreck occurred at Vineland Road and Major Boulevard, according to officers.

Eastbound Vineland Road and Major Boulevard were closed as of 1:10 p.m. while police responded to the scene.

It is not known at this time how many vehicles were involved, how many people were injured or the extent of those injuries.

