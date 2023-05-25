Crash with injuries closes Orlando intersection

ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash with injuries shut down an Orlando intersection Thursday, police said in a tweet.

The wreck occurred at Vineland Road and Major Boulevard, according to officers.

Eastbound Vineland Road and Major Boulevard were closed as of 1:10 p.m. while police responded to the scene.

It is not known at this time how many vehicles were involved, how many people were injured or the extent of those injuries.

Units are on scene of a vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of Vineland Rd and Major Blvd. Eastbound Vineland Rd at Major Blvd is completely shut down at this time as officers work to clear the scene. pic.twitter.com/zl6diDcOdg — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 25, 2023

