Man on moped struck, killed in Seminole County crash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man riding a moped was struck and killed in a Seminole County crash on Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the wreck occurred around 1:30 p.m. at County Road 427, aka Ronald Reagan Boulevard, and Meeting Place in Sanford.

According to the FHP, a sedan being driven by a 19-year-old Sanford woman was traveling west on Meeting Place, approaching Ronald Reagan Boulevard, at the same time a moped was traveling north on Ronald Reagan Boulevard approaching Meeting Place.

The sedan entered the path of the moped, striking the man, troopers said. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the FHP.

Troopers said the woman was not injured and remained at the scene.

All northbound lanes of Ronald Reagan Boulevard are shut down near the intersection of Meeting Place as a result of the crash.

This crash remains under investigation.

