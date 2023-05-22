84º

Motorcyclist, 66, dies after Marion County crash with pickup truck

Fatal wreck happened on SR-326 near NE 25th Avenue

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 66-year-old motorcyclist died days after a crash with a pickup truck in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. Wednesday on State Road 326 near NE 25th Avenue outside Ocala.

According to an FHP crash report, the Ocklawaha man was traveling east on SR-326 when a pickup truck driven by a 61-year-old Citra man heading north on NE 25th Avenue drove in front of him.

The motorcycle struck the back of the truck, and the rider was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he died on Sunday.

Troopers said the driver of the truck violated the motorcyclist’s right of way.

The truck driver and his passenger, an 83-year-old Citra woman, were both uninjured.

