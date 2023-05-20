3 children missing, endangered in Marion County amid concerns over mother

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Three children have been reported missing after Marion County deputies were unable to take them into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

In a release, deputies said that the sheriff’s office received a Take Into Custody order from the Department of Children and Families for 14-year-old Lashawd Janvier; 13-yera-old Loveson Janvier; and 9-year-old Danylah Janvier.

“There is concern for their wellbeing, and their mother, 34-year-old Demelia Gates, will not cooperate with DCF and produce the children so they can be seen,” the release states.

Demelia Gates, 34 (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

According to the sheriff’s office, the three children were last seen in Gates’ custody on May 11 at the Roadway Inn, located at 5751 E. Silver Springs Blvd.

Gates reportedly left another child at the motel and never returned, though DCF later took the child into custody, deputies said.

In addition, Gates also has a warrant for unlawful desertion of a child, the sheriff’s office reported.

Anyone with information on the missing children’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.

