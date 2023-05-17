Missing 16-year-old last seen getting in car in Osceola County, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 16-year-old boy is missing after being last seen getting into a car near his Poinciana home, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Jariel Delarosa was last seen around 3 a.m. near Catalina Court.

Deputies said surveillance video showed the teen wearing a light-colored T-shirt, pajama pants and a backpack.

The boy was seen getting into the passenger’s seat of a small dark-colored sedan that drove east on Catalina Court.

Jariel is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs 125 pounds.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 407-348-2222 or 911.

