Osceola County woman who arranged botched 2018 murder-for-hire plot gets life in prison

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – An Osceola County woman who arranged a murder-for-hire plot in 2018 that was later botched will spend her life in prison.

A jury convicted Ishnar Lopez-Ramos on Monday of first-degree murder, kidnapping and other charges.

Lopez-Ramos hired two people — Alexis Ramos-Rivera and his girlfriend Glorianmarie Quinones Montes — to kill a romantic rival in 2018.

The pair killed the wrong woman when they mistook Janice Zengotita-Torres, 42, of Kissimmee, for the intended victim.

Sheriff’s officials said the suspects followed Zengotita-Torres after she left work at Ross the night of Jan. 7, 2018, and accosted her when she got home. They forced her into the trunk of her own vehicle, officials said. From there, they went to an apartment near the Mall at Millennia. Deputies said Montes went inside the apartment while Lopez-Ramos and Ramos-Rivera stayed in the vehicle with Zengotita-Torres.

Officials said that’s when Lopez-Ramos and Ramos-Rivera realized they had abducted the wrong person, but decided to continue with their plan. They tied Zengotita-Torres with zip ties, covered her head with a garbage bag, then Ramos-Rivera beat her until she was unconscious, according to authorities.

Ramos-Rivera and Montes are already serving prison sentences for their roles in the crime.

