Man found guilty of killing woman in 2018 botched murder-for-hire plot

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Alexis Ramos-Rivera was found guilty on four counts Tuesday after killing a Kissimmee woman in a botched murder-for-hire plot in 2018, according to Osceola County Clerk of Courts.

A jury of 12 found Ramos-Rivera guilty of first-degree murder, kidnapping, robbery and carjacking.

He and his girlfriend, Glorianmarie Quinones Montes, were hired by Ishnar Lopez-Ramos, to kill a romantic rival in 2018.

Montes and Ramos are also facing separate first-degree murder charges.

Nearly three years ago, Prosecutor Christopher Smith filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Ramos-Rivera and his co-defendants, a request denied by the state attorney’s office earlier this year.

Ramos-Rivera stood trial for murdering Janice Zengotita-Torres, 42, of Kissimmee after he, along with Montes and Lopez-Ramos mistook her for the intended victim and killed her instead, according to then Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson.

Montes and Ramos are set to stand trial on another date.