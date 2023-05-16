85º

Security guard accused of sex misconduct with minor at Osceola juvenile detention facility

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A woman who worked at the Kissimmee Youth Academy is accused of sexual misconduct with a minor, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman, whose name and age has not been released, worked as an overnight guard at the Kissimmee Youth Academy, a medium-security level program under the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.

Sheriff Marcos Lopez will provide an update on the case during an 11:30 a.m. news conference on Tuesday.

The woman faces charges of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and indecent, lewd or lascivious touching.

