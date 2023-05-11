82º

WATCH LIVE: Osceola sheriff gives update on shooting in Kissimmee area neighborhood

Osceola County law enforcement swarms neighborhood after shooting | Sheriff’s office says deputy was involved in gunfire

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A large law enforcement presence has converged on a neighborhood in the Kissimmee area after a shooting involving at least one deputy, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sky 6 flew over the scene at the Remington subdivision off Partin Settlement Road.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting involved at least one deputy. No information was provided about whether the deputy opened fire or was shot at.

News 6 is working to gather more information on the details of the shooting.

