Stolen vehicle chase in Osceola County ends in standoff, arrest

Incident happened on 17th Street near Oregon Avenue

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A person barricaded in a stolen vehicle was arrested Thursday after a chase with law enforcement, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the person, whose name has not been released, barricaded themselves in the vehicle on 17th Street near Oregon Avenue.

The sheriff’s office said while they were in the vehicle, the person put on a helmet.

Deputies and police officers were then able to take the person into custody.

St. Cloud High School, St. Cloud Middle School and Michigan Avenue Elementary School are nearby. Sheriff’s officials said some schools were placed on lockdown, but that precaution has since been lifted.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

