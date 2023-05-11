Stolen vehicle chase in Osceola County ends in standoff, arrest

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A person barricaded in a stolen vehicle was arrested Thursday after a chase with law enforcement, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the person, whose name has not been released, barricaded themselves in the vehicle on 17th Street near Oregon Avenue.

The sheriff’s office said while they were in the vehicle, the person put on a helmet.

Deputies and police officers were then able to take the person into custody.

@StCloudPD & @OsceolaSheriff responded this afternoon to a situation involving an armed & barricaded suspect in a vehicle near 17th St. and Oregon Ave. The suspect was taken into custody, and no injuries were reported. #stcloudsafe pic.twitter.com/7ONZaZFBaA — St. Cloud Police Dept (@StCloudPD) May 11, 2023

St. Cloud High School, St. Cloud Middle School and Michigan Avenue Elementary School are nearby. Sheriff’s officials said some schools were placed on lockdown, but that precaution has since been lifted.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

