1 dead, 1 hurt in house fire on Hidden Springs Circle in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – One person was killed and another was injured early Tuesday when flames destroyed a home in Osceola County, officials said.
The fire broke out around 12:50 a.m. on Hidden Springs Circle, just south of Osceola Parkway, in Buena Ventura Lakes.
[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
The state fire marshal’s office said two adults were sleeping inside the home when the fire started.
A man in the back bedroom suffered smoke inhalation but was able to escape the blaze, officials said.
The victim who died was found on a couch near the front of the home, according to fire officials.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
BREAKING: An investigation is underway after a deadly house fire in Osceola County.— Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) May 16, 2023
One man died near the front of the home. Another was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation.
The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire on Hidden Springs Cir. pic.twitter.com/01Q4GDtRtI