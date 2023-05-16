1 dead, 1 hurt in house fire on Hidden Springs Circle in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – One person was killed and another was injured early Tuesday when flames destroyed a home in Osceola County, officials said.

The fire broke out around 12:50 a.m. on Hidden Springs Circle, just south of Osceola Parkway, in Buena Ventura Lakes.

The state fire marshal’s office said two adults were sleeping inside the home when the fire started.

A man in the back bedroom suffered smoke inhalation but was able to escape the blaze, officials said.

The victim who died was found on a couch near the front of the home, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.