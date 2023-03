A home in Orange County was destroyed by a fire on Friday.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County home was damaged in a fire on Friday afternoon.

Crews said they responded to flames at a two-story house on 5039 Oak Tours Drive in Edgewood.

Sky 6 video shows scorch marks on the home and one of its partially damaged sides.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

No other information is available at this time.

Check back for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: