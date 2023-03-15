1 dead after Orange County apartment fire, officials say

1 dead in Orange County apartment fire in the 1400 block of Wakulla Way.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – At least one person was killed after an apartment fire in Orange County on Wednesday, officials said.

Orange County Fire Rescue said the fully-involved fire is in a 200-square-foot apartment in the 1400 block of Wakulla Way.

The cause of death is under investigation.

As of 6 p.m., firefighters said they put out the blaze at the duplex and Red Cross is currently assisting.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

UPDATE: Firefighters have put out the fire at the 200sqft duplex. Red Cross has been notified and assisting. #ApartmentFire https://t.co/4pUK16yJaC — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) March 15, 2023

