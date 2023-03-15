63º

1 dead after Orange County apartment fire, officials say

Fire happened in the in the 1400 block of Wakulla Way

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

1 dead in Orange County apartment fire in the 1400 block of Wakulla Way. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – At least one person was killed after an apartment fire in Orange County on Wednesday, officials said.

Orange County Fire Rescue said the fully-involved fire is in a 200-square-foot apartment in the 1400 block of Wakulla Way.

The cause of death is under investigation.

As of 6 p.m., firefighters said they put out the blaze at the duplex and Red Cross is currently assisting.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

