3 teens shot, injured at Waterford Lakes Town Center in Orange County, deputies say

Three teens were shot and injured after a shooting at Waterford Lakes Town Center.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Three teenagers were injured after a shooting at the Waterford Lakes Town Center on Saturday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to the shopping plaza located in the 400 block of North Alafaya Trail at 7:52 p.m. and made contact with three boys in the parking lot who were shot.

According to a news release, the three victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

HEAVY LAW ENFORCEMENT PRESENCE: We are at Waterford Lakes Town Center near the Brass Tap and Regal Cinemas. We see a lot of @OrangeCoSheriff deputies on scene and a large portion of the parking lot is taped off.

Deputies said they do not have any suspect information available, but it is very early in their investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

