3 teens shot, injured at Waterford Lakes Town Center in Orange County, deputies say

Victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Brian Didlake, Reporter

Three teens were shot and injured after a shooting at Waterford Lakes Town Center. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Three teenagers were injured after a shooting at the Waterford Lakes Town Center on Saturday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to the shopping plaza located in the 400 block of North Alafaya Trail at 7:52 p.m. and made contact with three boys in the parking lot who were shot.

According to a news release, the three victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies said they do not have any suspect information available, but it is very early in their investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

