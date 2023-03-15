Fire crews respond to chemical leak at Polk County Coca-Cola plant

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The City of Auburndale Fire Department responded to a chemical leak at a Coca-Cola plant Wednesday morning, according to city officials.

The city announced that the leak occurred around 10:13 a.m., impacting the Coca-Cola plant at 705 Main Street.

City officials said in a statement that ammonia was leaking from a 20,000-pound container that was on the site. Employees were evacuated in response, according to the statement.

Officials added that Auburndale police went door-to-door to let residents nearby know about the situation and urge them to shelter in place.

The leak was stopped around noon and clean-up operations got underway, according to city officials. No injuries were reported.

