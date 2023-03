The structure fire occurred on Berkshire Road, according to the department.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach firefighters responded to a big blaze Monday night that destroyed a home.

One person was evaluated on scene but refused further treatment.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

The state fire marshal is conducting an investigation.

