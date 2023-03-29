Homeowner hurt, pet dog killed in Orlando house fire

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was injured and his pet dog died early Wednesday in a house fire in Orlando, officials said.

The fire broke out on Lakewood Drive near Orlando Executive Airport.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Orlando Fire Department Assistant Chief Walter Lewis said passersby noticed flames, called for help and alerted neighbors.

The homeowner, the only person in the home, woke up to the smell of smoke and tried to put the fire out before escaping. He suffered a minor injury, Lewis said.

The man’s dog was killed in the blaze, officials said. Officials initially said multiple pets died in the fire.

Lewis said there was not a functioning smoke detector in the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: