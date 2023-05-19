Vehicle recovered from water in Buena Ventura Lakes

A vehicle was recovered from a pond in Buena Venture Lakes on Friday, footage from Sky 6 shows.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A car was recovered from a pond in Buena Ventura Lakes on Friday afternoon, according to footage seen from Sky 6.

Sky 6 video shows that the vehicle was towed out of a pond off Blue Bayou and Waters Edge drives around 3:30 p.m.

First responders draped a blue tarp over the car. It has not yet been confirmed whether there was anyone inside of the submerged vehicle.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

