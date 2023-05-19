88º

Vehicle recovered from water in Buena Ventura Lakes

Law enforcement presence near Blue Bayou Drive, footage shows

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Buena Ventura Lakes, Kissimmee, Osceola County, Traffic
A vehicle was recovered from a pond in Buena Venture Lakes on Friday, footage from Sky 6 shows. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A car was recovered from a pond in Buena Ventura Lakes on Friday afternoon, according to footage seen from Sky 6.

Sky 6 video shows that the vehicle was towed out of a pond off Blue Bayou and Waters Edge drives around 3:30 p.m.

First responders draped a blue tarp over the car. It has not yet been confirmed whether there was anyone inside of the submerged vehicle.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

