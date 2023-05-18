Speed believed to be factor behind deadly Porsche crash in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators with the Florida Highway Patrol believe speed was a factor in a deadly crash in east Seminole County on Tuesday night.

According to a preliminary report from FHP, a 20-year-old driver in a Porsche Boxter lost control on a curve on Brumley Road just before 10:30 p.m. Troopers said the car was headed west toward White Tail Trail when it struck a tree, which caused it to roll multiple times before it caught fire in a field.

Debbie Beck has lived in the area for 32 years. She said that she heard the crash before she saw it.

“The ambulance and sirens were screaming,” Beck said. “It’s really sad. The kid who was driving, he’s going to have to live with this for the rest of his life.”

FHP says the driver of the Porsche was able to get out of the car before it caught fire. A 20-year-old passenger from Oviedo did not escape and died.

On Thursday, News 6 saw a cross left at the scene to honor the victim. The medical examiner identified him as Dylan Astacio.

Troopers said it’s tragic for both the driver and the passenger. They are sharing reminders with the public about speeding and safe driving in the wake of the crash.

“Unfortunately, when it comes to younger drivers, we do see higher speeds, and we do see a lot of distracted driving,” Trooper Migdalisi Garcia said. “We just want to remind those young drivers and parents to let their kids know that when you’re behind the wheel, it’s a serious thing, and you have to remain alert and attentive at all times.”

Seminole County gave News 6 information about a traffic study done on Brumley Road in January. It found that most cars obey the speed limit, but nearly 20% went at least 10 mph over the speed limit south of the powerlines.

Beck said she sees people speeding down the rural road often.

“A lot of kids come down here and squeal the tires. Of course, they’re testing out their cars,” Beck said.

Beck pointed out the tire marks seen up and down the street. Some of her neighbors told News 6 that they hope something can be done.

News 6 took those concerns to County Commissioner Bob Dallari, who represents District 1. He said his office is not aware of any complaints, though he added that what happened Tuesday night is tragic and something he will look into.

FHP provided data showing how many crashes they have responded to in the area in recent years. Their agency has been called to one crash per year for the last four years.

Right now, their priority is their ongoing investigation, which will determine whether the driver of the Porsche will face any charges.

