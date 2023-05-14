Lightning strikes Seminole County home, causes minor damage to roof, officials say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Lightning struck a home in unincorporated Apopka on Saturday and caused minor damage to the roof, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

Fire officials said they responded to the home on Ballentyne Place around 5:23 p.m. and discovered a hole “about the size of a grapefruit.”

Crews were able to extinguish the smoldering and placed a tarp on the damaged area, according to a news release.

Lightning struck a home in Seminole County. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

No injuries were reported and the residents are able to stay in the home, officials said.

According to the release, as rain storms throughout the season become more common, lightning strikes can hit houses.

Fire officials said it is good to call 911 if you suspect lightning hits your home as there could be a fire that starts and needs to be smoldered, or needs to be stopped from spreading.

