Bicyclist, 59, struck, critically injured by SUV in Seminole County, troopers say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A bicyclist was struck and critically injured by an SUV Thursday in a Seminole County crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the wreck occurred around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Markham Woods Road and Temberbrook Drive in Lake Mary.

According to the FHP, an SUV, being driven by a 79-year-old Lake Mary man, was traveling south on Markham Woods Road approaching Temberbrook Drive as a 59-year-old Altamonte Springs woman was biking ahead.

The SUV driver didn’t see the bicyclist and collided with her, troopers said.

He remained on scene, uninjured, the FHP said. The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to troopers.

The crash remains under investigation.

