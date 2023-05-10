Drivers crash into Deltona neighbors’ homes within months of each other

DELTONA, Fla. – A family in Deltona is now cleaning up their house after a car smashed into the front of it early Friday morning. Luckily, no one was hurt. It happened at a home on the corner of north Normandy Boulevard and Elkcam Boulevard. The family suspects the driver was speeding and lost control.

It wasn’t the first time this has happened on North Normandy Boulevard, and now neighbors are asking if anything can be done.

“It felt like an earthquake, it sounded like a bomb,” Adriana Jaime said.

Jaime said the car plowed into their house around 5 a.m. on Friday and though she typically sleeps in that front bedroom, she said to her luck she did not that night.

She said after the car crashed, they climbed past the rubble to find the driver still in his car.

“He asked ‘is anybody dead?’ That was the first thing he said, ‘is anybody dead,”’ she said.

The walls shifted throughout the front of the house from the impact and a gaping hole is now left behind.

“I don’t feel safe in my own home,” Jaime said.

Investigators said the driver claimed to have lost control when turning from Normandy Boulevard onto Elkcam Boulevard. They said the investigation is ongoing and charges could come at a later point.

“There’s no way this type of damage happens with that speed limit,” Jaime said.

The speed limit on Normandy is 35 mph, but residents said it sounds like a racetrack most days.

“You would just hear them speeding and I would just brace, but you never thought it would happen,” resident Rod King said.

King lives four doors down from Jaime.

In October last year, deputies said a drunk driver hopped the median on Normandy, drove into oncoming traffic and into King’s yard and plowed through the side of his garage.

The scene where a vehicle plowed into a home in October. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

“We’ve been here for years and you can hear cars, especially on a Friday or Saturday night, just speeding by. Even the 18-wheelers,” he said.

He’s still working with that driver’s insurance to get his home fixed.

“There’s a dispute with the structural damage, so hopefully that’ll be figured out this week and repairs will start hopefully within the next two weeks,” he said.

Meanwhile, back at Jaime’s house, she said they just heard back from that driver’s insurance Wednesday morning. She said, right now it’s been estimated to cost over $100,000.

