Fatal crash involving scooter, car investigated near Deltona Middle School, deputies say

Wreck reported at Enterprise Road and Jena Drive

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

DELTONA, Fla. – A fatal crash involving a scooter and a vehicle is under investigation Wednesday near Deltona Middle School, deputies said.

The wreck happened at Enterprise Road and Jena Drive, just north of the school.

Details about the crash, including information about the victim, have not been released.

Traffic is being rerouted in the area.

“Those who need to access Deltona Middle should come up from the south end,” the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

