87º

Traffic

Woman struck, killed by pickup truck in Melbourne, police say

Fatal crash investigated on Wickham Road near Weston Drive

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Brevard County, Melbourne, Traffic, Fatal Crash
File photo.

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 52-year-old woman was struck and killed Tuesday in Melbourne, police said.

The fatal crash was reported on Wickham Road near Weston Drive.

Melbourne police said a 2006 Ford F-250 pickup truck driven by a 41-year-old Melbourne man was southbound on Wickham Road and struck the woman, who was crossing the road.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital by Brevard County Fire Rescue, where she later died, police said.

According to police, it’s not known if alcohol or other drugs were a factor in the crash.

No other details have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email