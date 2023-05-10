Woman struck, killed by pickup truck in Melbourne, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 52-year-old woman was struck and killed Tuesday in Melbourne, police said.

The fatal crash was reported on Wickham Road near Weston Drive.

Melbourne police said a 2006 Ford F-250 pickup truck driven by a 41-year-old Melbourne man was southbound on Wickham Road and struck the woman, who was crossing the road.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital by Brevard County Fire Rescue, where she later died, police said.

According to police, it’s not known if alcohol or other drugs were a factor in the crash.

No other details have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: