Seminole County man wins $2 million Florida Lottery jackpot prize

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An Altamonte Springs man won a $2 million prize from a Florida Lottery quick pick ticket, officials announced Wednesday.

Stanley Johnson, 62, purchased the winning Jackpot Triple Play ticket from 7-Eleven, located at 901 West Highway 436 in Altamonte Springs.

The retailer will receive a bonus commission of $1,000 for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

Johnson chose to receive his earnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,264,584 from the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

The next Jackpot Triple Play drawing, with another $2 million jackpot, will be held at 11:15 p.m. Friday.

