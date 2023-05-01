Kissimmee woman wins $1M prize off Florida Lottery scratch-off game

Lottery officials said 41-year-old Racquel Maxey purchased the Gold Rush Doubler scratch-off game at a 7-Eleven in Kissimmee.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – An Osceola County woman claimed a $1 million prize off a Florida Lottery scratch-off game, officials announced Monday.

According to lottery officials, 41-year-old Racquel Maxey, of Kissimmee, purchased the Gold Rush Doubler scratch-off game at the 7-Eleven, located at 4015 West Irlo Bronson Highway.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 commission bonus. Maxey chose to receive her earnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $685,000 at Lottery Headquarters.

The $5 Gold Rush Doubler game features more than $188 million in cash prizes, including 28 top prizes of $1 million.

