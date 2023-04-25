Clermont man wins $1M from Florida Lottery scratch-off

CLERMONT, Fla. – A Clermont man became the latest winner of a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

John McPherson, 38, claimed a million-dollar prize Tuesday at Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.

McPherson purchased a 500X the Cash scratch-off game at the Publix on South U.S. Highway 27 in Clermont. The store will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The 500X the Cash game, which costs $50, has a top prize of $25 million, the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game.

According to the Florida Lottery website, the scratch-off has already paid out one $25 million prize, and has one more available.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

It also has about 22 $1 million prizes left to pay out. Odds of winning one of those prizes is 1-in-267,739.

The smallest cash prize is $100.

The overall chance of winning anything from the scratch-off is 1-in-4.50.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: