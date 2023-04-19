80º

Polk County man wins $5M prize in Florida Lottery scratch-off game

Curtis Murphree, 54, purchased ticket from Harney Road Mexican Market

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Curtis Murphree, 54, bought the $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game at Harney Road Mexican Market, located at 10228 Harney Road in Thonotosassa. (Florida Lottery)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Polk County man won a $5 million prize in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game, officials announced Wednesday.

According to lottery officials, 54-year-old Curtis Murphree, of Lakeland, bought the $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game at Harney Road Mexican Market, located at 10228 Harney Road in Thonotosassa.

The retailer will receive a $10,000 commission bonus for selling the winning ticket and Murphree received his winnings from the lottery’s Tampa District Office as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698.

The Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game features more than $493 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $5 million.

