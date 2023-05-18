Want a free pool alarm? Here’s where you can get one in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Families in Seminole County on Thursday can get a free pool alarm.

Seminole County and the Seminole County Fire Department partnered with the Gunner Martin Foundation to provide the pool/door alarms, which will be available for pickup at 10:30 a.m. at the Central Branch Library in Casselberry.

The alarms can be installed on doors leading to the pool area and alert the household when the doors are opened.

The Gunner Martin Foundation was started by Seminole County firefighter Chris Martin, a former New England Patriot and University of Central Florida football player, and his wife after their 2-year-old son Gunner drowned in April 2016.

“We had the unfortunate experience of coming out of the bedroom thinking he was asleep, and we learned quickly that he wasn’t,” Martin told News 6 earlier this month. “We had a sliding glass door, and our first thought was to go check the pool.”

Martin and his wife fundraise each year for Gunner’s birthday to provide pool alarms to others in honor of their son.

There have been four child drownings in Seminole County this year.

One of the drownings happened at a home day care in Chuluota. Deputies responded to a home on Nutmeg Court and found a 2-year-old boy on the floor. The homeowner said the boy fell in the pool and was in the water for about a minute, according to a report.

Pool alarms will be available while supplies last.

You can read more water safety tips from the Florida Department of Health in Seminole County by clicking here.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: