Child dies after being pulled from pool at Chuluota day care, deputies say

CHULUOTA, Fla. – A child died Tuesday after being pulled from a swimming pool at a day care operated out of a Chuluota home, deputies said.

The apparent drowning happened around 9:30 a.m. at a home on Nutmeg Court.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy went to the home after a woman called 911 for help. The deputy found a boy, about 2 years old, lying on the floor, according to a sheriff’s report.

The deputy said the boy was nonresponsive and did not appear to be breathing as a woman, identified as the homeowner who was running the day care, performed CPR on him.

The deputy took over CPR until Seminole County Fire Rescue arrived and took the boy to an emergency room in Oviedo. The child was later pronounced dead, officials said.

The homeowner said the boy fell in the pool and was in the water for about a minute, according to the sheriff’s report.

An investigation is ongoing.