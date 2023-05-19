Woman accused of striking couple in deadly Lake County hit-and-run crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A Lady Lake woman was arrested on Thursday following a deadly hit-and-run crash last year in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 9:47 p.m. on Sept. 11, 2022 near Rolling Acres Road and West Lakeview Street.

A vehicle had been driving north on Rolling Acres Road toward West Lakeview Street, which is when the driver ran off the roadway due to an unknown reason, a crash report explains.

As a result, the car struck two pedestrians — a man and woman — before fleeing the scene, the report states. The man was later airlifted to the hospital in serious condition, but the woman died at the scene, troopers said.

However, investigators said they found car parts near the scene of the crash, eventually determining that the vehicle had been a Jeep Cherokee.

On Thursday, troopers stated they found the driver responsible for the crash: Tara Rene Schiessle, 31, of Lady Lake.

Schiessle faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving death, leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injuries, and false and fraudulent insurance claims. She was held on a bond of $42,000.

