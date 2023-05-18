VIDEO: Florida driver stops for turtle on highway, causes crazy crash

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida driver who stopped for a turtle on the highway caused a chain of crashes that involved a semitruck, according to sheriff’s officials.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office in the Florida Panhandle shared video on Tuesday of the crazy crash.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Video shows the semi traveling on the highway in the right lane when six cars ahead began stopping or slowing down for the turtle.

A car in the left lane moves ahead of the semi to avoid hitting the back of another car. The semitruck hits the side of that car, then swerves to avoid a car in front and hits a pickup truck before ending in the grass median, video shows.

“While no ill intentions were meant, trying to avoid or assist an animal who has made its way onto a busy road can cause you or other drivers life-threatening injuries,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Sheriff’s officials advised drivers to think whether “to swerve or not to swerve” when they encounter situations like this.

There were no serious injuries in the crash.

The turtle was not harmed and is now “living happily ever after in a pond.”

Watch the full video below.