TRAFFIC ALERT: Crashes involving 10 vehicles shuts down I-4 in Volusia County

Deputies said the crashes cover a two-mile stretch along I-4 around mile marker 119.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A series of crashes involving about 10 vehicles shut down Interstate 4 west in Volusia County Thursday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies and troopers said the crashes, which occurred around 5:40 p.m., cover a two-mile stretch along I-4 around mile marker 119.

No other details, including any injuries and the exact number of vehicles were involved, have been provided at this time.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Check back here for updates.

Deputies are assisting FHP at the scene of a series of motor vehicle crashes covering about 2 miles & involving approximately 10 vehicles in the area of the 119MM of westbound I-4. Traffic is shut down on I-4 WEST at this time. — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) May 18, 2023

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: