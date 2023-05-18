74º

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crashes involving 10 vehicles shuts down I-4 in Volusia County

Crashes cover 2-mile stretch along I-4 west

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Deputies said the crashes cover a two-mile stretch along I-4 around mile marker 119. (Florida Department of Transportation)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A series of crashes involving about 10 vehicles shut down Interstate 4 west in Volusia County Thursday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies and troopers said the crashes, which occurred around 5:40 p.m., cover a two-mile stretch along I-4 around mile marker 119.

No other details, including any injuries and the exact number of vehicles were involved, have been provided at this time.

