TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down SR-417 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash has all northbound lanes of State Road 417 shut down in Orange County.

The crash happened Wednesday morning near mile marker 24, just after Dowden Road, around 6:20 a.m.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, traffic is being diverted at Moss Park Road.

CRASH 417 x MM24: All northbound Lanes of 417 closed. Traffic being diverted off at Moss Park Rd. Seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/9ufahYDWlN — Jonathan Kegges (@JonathanKegges) May 24, 2023

Sky 6 video shows a vehicle on its roof as crews work to clean up the crash.

Details of what led to the wreck have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

