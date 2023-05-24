72º

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down SR-417 in Orange County

Traffic diverted at Moss Park Road

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

State Road 417 crash in Orange County (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash has all northbound lanes of State Road 417 shut down in Orange County.

The crash happened Wednesday morning near mile marker 24, just after Dowden Road, around 6:20 a.m.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, traffic is being diverted at Moss Park Road.

Sky 6 video shows a vehicle on its roof as crews work to clean up the crash.

Details of what led to the wreck have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

